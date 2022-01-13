India expects to open LIC IPO issue by mid-March: sources

Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, is likely to file a draft prospectus as early as end of this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, one government and two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter in New Delhi and Mumbai told Reuters.

The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest-ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion rupees ($12.18 billion) from its stake sale. ($1 = 73.8750 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)