India expects to open LIC IPO issue by mid-March: sources
Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:00 IST
- India
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, is likely to file a draft prospectus as early as end of this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, one government and two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter in New Delhi and Mumbai told Reuters.
The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest-ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion rupees ($12.18 billion) from its stake sale. ($1 = 73.8750 Indian rupees)
