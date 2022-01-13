Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 4,348 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,348 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the state health bulletin said.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 22:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 4,348 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,348 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the state health bulletin said. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 14,204.

The cumulative COVID-19 positive cases recorded so far stood at 20,92,227 while the total number of recoveries climbed up to 20,63,516. The cumulative death toll so far stood at 14,507.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday enacted new guidelines for implementation of night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am till January 31 with immediate effect. Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Today's fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022