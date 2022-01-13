Andhra Pradesh reports 4,348 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,348 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the state health bulletin said. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 14,204.

The cumulative COVID-19 positive cases recorded so far stood at 20,92,227 while the total number of recoveries climbed up to 20,63,516. The cumulative death toll so far stood at 14,507.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday enacted new guidelines for implementation of night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am till January 31 with immediate effect. Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Today's fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

