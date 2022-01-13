Left Menu

Railway Protection Force recovers 61 live turtles from Gaya junction in Bihar

As many as 61 live turtles have been recovered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) team from Gaya junction in Bihar, the official informed on Thursday.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:13 IST
RPF team recovers 61 live turtles from Gaya junction . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 61 live turtles have been recovered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) team from Gaya junction in Bihar, the official informed on Thursday. RPF Inspector Ajay Prakash said the secret information was received that a train coming on the platform of Rishikesh-Howrah Yog Nagri Express of East Central Railway is smuggling live turtles.

On the basis of the information, raids were conducted on the said train and four bags were recovered and on searching, 61 live turtles were found, Prakash said. The passengers sitting nearby were questioned in relation to all the bags recovered in unclaimed condition but no one accepted ownership, he said.

Later, all the recovered turtles were handed over to the Forest Department Officials, he added. Forest Guard, Sonu Kumar Mishra, who was present at the spot said that 61 turtles were recovered from the train by RPF jawans which has been handed over to the Forest Department.

"No arrest has been made in this case so far," he said. (ANI)

