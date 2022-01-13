Left Menu

50 students at Lucknow University test positive for COVID-19, exams scheduled from January 15 to 31 postponed

Lucknow University on Thursday postponed all the scheduled examinations between January 15 and January 31 after it shut down the campus in view of 50 students testing positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:26 IST
50 students at Lucknow University test positive for COVID-19, exams scheduled from January 15 to 31 postponed
Lucknow University. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow University on Thursday postponed all the scheduled examinations between January 15 and January 31 after it shut down the campus in view of 50 students testing positive for COVID-19.

The new dates for examinations of semester starting from December 2021 will be declared soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in.

"Students of Lucknow University and associated colleges are informed that all the examinations between January 15 to January 31 have been rescheduled in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the university. Fresh dates of examinations will be announced soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in," said a letter from the university. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022