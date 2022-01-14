Left Menu

Naxal carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty arrested by police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was arrested by the police here on Friday.

Updated: 14-01-2022 21:01 IST
Naxal carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty arrested by police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As per Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal, the arrested Naxal has been identified as Karan alias Dulsa Narote.

He was involved in multiple crimes, including several murders, added Goyal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

