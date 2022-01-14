Naxal carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty arrested by police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was arrested by the police here on Friday.

As per Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal, the arrested Naxal has been identified as Karan alias Dulsa Narote.

He was involved in multiple crimes, including several murders, added Goyal. (ANI)

