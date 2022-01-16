Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Srimanta Sankardev Research Institute in Nagaon, takes stock of manuscripts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the Srimanta Sankardev Research Institute at Batadrava in Assam's Nagaon and took stock of research materials such as Sanchi manuscripts and others.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma going through manuscripts. (ANI/twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the Srimanta Sankardev Research Institute at Batadrava in Assam's Nagaon and took stock of research materials such as Sanchi manuscripts and others. In his official Twitter handle, the Assam CM said, "An expert team will prepare a roadmap to carry forward its scholastic activities for the spiritual, cultural and academic excellence of the State."

Srimanta Sankardeva was a 15th century cultural and religious icon of Assam. Meanwhile, he also reviewed the progress of the development and beautification work of Batadrava Than. He instructed the officials to expeditiously complete the project in order to make it a world-class tourist and cultural centre. 'Our aim is to complete the st phase and dedicate it to the public this year itself", he said. (ANI)

