Mumbai reports 7,895 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in past 24 hrs

Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of COVID-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 21:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of COVID-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 9,99,862.

Eleven people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 16,257. The city has 60,371 active cases. The bulletin said that 21,025 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 9,20,383.

It said 688 people were hospitalised in the past 24 hours taking the total hospitalisations to 5,722. There are a total of 38,127 beds in Mumbai. The current bed occupancy rate is 15.0 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 41,327 new cases and 29 deaths during the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Sunday. At present as many as 8 Omicron infections were reported in the state taking the case tally to 1,738. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

