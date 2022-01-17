Left Menu

Govt reaps over Rs 6,600 cr as dividend from dozen CPSEs

The government has received about Rs 6,600 crore as dividend tranches from a dozen Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs, including GAIL, NMDC and Power Grid. Government has received about Rs 1605 crore and Rs 913 crore from NMDC and GAIL respectively as Dividend tranches, he said in another tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:09 IST
Govt reaps over Rs 6,600 cr as dividend from dozen CPSEs
The government has received about Rs 6,600 crore as dividend tranches from a dozen Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including GAIL, NMDC and Power Grid. ''Government has received about Rs 972 crore and Rs 2506 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited as Dividend tranches,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet on Monday. Besides, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, HLL Lifecare Ltd, FAGMIL and NSIC have given Rs 351 crore, Rs 149 crore, Rs 19 crore, Rs 12 crore and Rs 31 crore as dividend tranches, respectively. ''Government has received about Rs 1605 crore and Rs 913 crore from NMDC and GAIL respectively as Dividend tranches,'' he said in another tweet. About Rs 42 crore, Rs 26 crore and Rs 25 crore were received from Central Warehousing Corporation, National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation and WAPCOS, he said. In aggregate, the government received Rs 6,651 crore as dividend on Monday from these 12 companies. With this, total proceeds from dividend from public sector enterprises reached close to Rs 40,000 crore for FY22 so far.

