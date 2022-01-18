Left Menu

Mizoram reports 1280 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 1280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public relations on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 18-01-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 09:21 IST
Mizoram reports 1280 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 1280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public relations on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,53,758.

According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the active caseload in the state now stands at 8,869. With the one death during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 573. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022