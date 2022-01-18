Mizoram reports 1280 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 1280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public relations on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,53,758.

According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the active caseload in the state now stands at 8,869. With the one death during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 573. (ANI)

