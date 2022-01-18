Left Menu

DCW seeks FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on Clubhouse app

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday and demanded an FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on an app called 'Clubhouse'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday and demanded an FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on an app called 'Clubhouse'. The Commission took sou-moto cognizance of a video posted online on twitter that showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu girls' and sought information latest by January 24.

In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks over women and girls especially from the Muslim community. "The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on obscene remarks made for women and girls by some persons on a social media platform called 'Club House'. It is learnt that some participants were having a conversation on the platform 'Club House' on a topic named 'Muslim Gals Are More Beautiful Than Hindu Gals'," the commission said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that someone has tweeted the recorded video of the filthy conversation, a copy of which is being attached and sent. This is a very serious matter and merits strict action. The Commission sought to know the details of FIR registered and accused identified and arrested in the matter.

It further said if no accused has been arrested, please provide the reasons for the same and sought detailed action taken report in the matter. "Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by January 24," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

