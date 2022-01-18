Left Menu

Russia tells Germany politicising Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is counter-productive

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:25 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that politicizing the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline - which the United States has said could be sanctioned if Russia invades Ukraine - was counter-productive.

Baerbock said on Monday during a visit to Ukraine the pipeline, which is awaiting clearance from regulators in Germany and the European Union, was on hold and did not comply with European energy law.

"We drew the attention of our German colleagues to the counter-productiveness of attempts to politicize this project," Lavrov told a joint news conference after their meeting.

