Kerala: Youth murdered, body dumped in front of Kottayam police station

A youth was allegedly murdered and dumped in front of the police station in the Kottayam district of Kerala on Monday, informed Shilpa Dyavaiah, Superintendent of Police.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:13 IST
Shilpa Dyavaiah, Superintendent of Police, Kottayam, Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Briefing media persons here today, the SP said, "A youth was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in front of a police station in Kottayam on January 17."

She further informed that police have arrested the accused who have dumped the body. "The accused says he committed the murder alone, we suspect someone else involvement also," she added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

