Areca, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:15 IST
Following are areca and coconut prices. Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 50000 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka : Rs 35000 to Rs 39500 model Rs 37500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

