Mumbai reports 6,032 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mumbai reported 6,032 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Of these patients, 5,067 (84 per cent) are asymptomatic. A total of 60,291 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 10,17,999. During the last 24 hours, 18,241 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in Mumbai to 9,66,985.

In mumbai 538 patients were hospitalised during the last 24 hours. Currently with 5,058 beds out of total 38,109 being occupied by the patients, the bed occupancy rate is 13.3 per cent. Twelve people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The current death toll in Mumbai due to the virus currently stands at 16,488.

There are currently 31,856 active COVID-19 patients in the city. 54 buildings in Mumbai are currently sealed to control the virus spread. (ANI)

