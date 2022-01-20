Left Menu

Dense fog affects visibility in national capital, 13 Delhi-bound trains delayed

With a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility, several Delhi-bound trains were delayed, informed the Northern Railway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 10:15 IST
Dense fog affects visibility in national capital, 13 Delhi-bound trains delayed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility, several Delhi-bound trains were delayed, informed the Northern Railway. According to the Northern Railway, 13 Delhi-bound trains are running late following a drop in visibility due to fog.

"About 13 trains running late for today, including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express," said CPRO, Northern Railways. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 7 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the visibility in the Palam area of the national capital dropped to 50 metres today. "Dense fog is being reported at 0830 hrs IST over Delhi (Palam 50m), Punjab (Amritsar 50m), Haryana (Karnal and Hissar 50m each), UP (Lucknow 50m), northwest MP (Gwalior 50m) Bihar(Patna and Gaya 50m), Sub Himalayan west Bengal (Cooch Behar 50m) and Assam (Dhubri 50m)," tweeted IMD today.

People were also seen comforting themselves by lighting a bonfire amid cold weather conditions in the national capital. Meanwhile, flight operations at the Delhi airport were normal on Thursday morning despite low visibility due to the fog.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," said Delhi International Airport Limited. The airport authorities further requested all passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022