Mumbai Customs seizes heroin worth Rs 2.7 crores, two arrested
The Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs on Thursday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs on Thursday.
The drugs were found concealed in courier parcels. "After keeping surveillance for 5 days, the intended recipients - one Indian citizen and one Nigerian passport holder, were identified and arrested", informed the Customs. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement