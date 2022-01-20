Left Menu

Mumbai Customs seizes heroin worth Rs 2.7 crores, two arrested

The Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs on Thursday.

Visuals of drugs intercepted by Customs. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The drugs were found concealed in courier parcels. "After keeping surveillance for 5 days, the intended recipients - one Indian citizen and one Nigerian passport holder, were identified and arrested", informed the Customs. (ANI)

