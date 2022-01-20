Left Menu

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. This is a dependency and uncertainty we simply cannot afford," von der Leyen said during the opening of the World Economic Forum.

"By 2030, 20% of the world's microchips production should be in Europe," she said. The proposal, known as the European Chips Act, will aim to adapt state aid rules, improve tools to anticipate shortages and crises, and strengthen research capacity in the bloc.

