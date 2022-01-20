Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:12 IST
Areca, coconut price
Following are areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal): Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 50000 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka : Rs 35000 to Rs 39500 model Rs 37500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

