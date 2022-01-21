Torrent Power wins 'Sword of Honour', 'Globe of Honour' awards from British Safety Council

Torrent Power Ltd has won the British Safety Council's prestigious Sword of Honour award for achieving excellence in the field of health and safety and Globe of Honour award in the field of environmental sustainability for its Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat distribution operations.

The company's SUGEN Mega Power Project has also received the Sword of Honour award for the second time this year, it said in a statement on Friday.

To compete for the Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour awards, an organisation goes through an exhaustive audit programme in health, safety and environment.

The organisation must demonstrate, to an independent panel of experts, its excellence in health and safety, and environmental management throughout the business and must also achieve the five stars (more than 92 per cent score) in the British Safety Council's rigorous audit scheme.

''Torrent Power is one of just five organisations (of which two including Torrent Power are electric utilities) worldwide to receive both these prestigious recognitions in 2021. Torrent Power is only the second company ever from India to win both these accolades in a single year,'' the statement said.

Varun Mehta, executive director (distribution) of Torrent Power, said the firm is committed to providing a healthy and safe environment to its employees, business partners and customers, and to conserve natural resources and protect the environment in line with our vision to become a leading and sustainable power company.

Torrent Power, part of the diversified Torrent Group, has an operational generation capacity of about 3.9 gigawatts (GW), which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (0.8 GW).

It also has a capacity of 0.7 GW of renewable energy plants under advanced stage of acquisition or under development, with which its renewable portfolio will increase to more than 1.5 GW and its total capacity will increase to about 4.6 GW.

It also is into power distribution in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat; Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra; Agra in Uttar Pradesh and is in the process of taking over electricity distribution operations in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

