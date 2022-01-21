Left Menu

Five dead after alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran

Five people lost their lives and many were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district on Thursday.

ANI | Saran (Bihar) | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:37 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
"We received information that five people have died under suspicious circumstances in Maker and Amnour areas. We are ascertaining the exact cause of death. Some family members have said this incident occurred due to liquor consumption. We are probing the matter," said Rajesh Meena, District Magistrate, Saran. Further details into the incident are awaited.

The incident took place just a week after 11 people died in the Nalanda hooch tragedy in Bihar. There has been a total ban on any type of liquor in Bihar since April 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

