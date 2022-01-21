Netaji wanted youth to keep country uppermost in their minds: Renuka Malakar

As part of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Press Information Bureau and Regional Outreach Bureau, Government of India, Jaipur organized a webinar in connection with "Parakram Diwas".

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Government of India has declared the birth anniversary day of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 23rd January to be celebrated as Prakram Diwas every year. Dr. Anita B. Pfaff (Daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose) and Ms. Renuka Malakar (Grandniece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose) participated in today's webinar as key note speakers. Sh. Mahesh Chandra Sharma (Senior Journalist) also addressed the webinar as a guest speaker.

Dr. Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who joined the webinar from Germany, said that Netaji lived, lives and will continue to live in the hearts of Indian people. Though her father Netaji was a devout Hindu but he had respect for all the religions.

Dr. Anita said that her father dreamt of an India where all religions coexist peacefully. She said that Netaji was a champion of gender equality. His vision was to build a nation where men and women not only have the same rights but can also deliver same duties. It is on the women themselves to emancipate, women should win and they can win. Dr. Anita Bose also gave a detailed description on the life and contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the freedom struggle and nation building. She said that Netaji had a vision for financial and economic strength of India and had set up a planning commission even before India got independence.

Ms. Renuka Malakar, the grandniece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, former Secretary General and currently Trustee of Netaji Subhash Bose INA Trust Delhi-India, said in her address that Netaji had extreme love for his countrymen. Youth of India are its future. She urged that the youth should keep the nation uppermost in their minds and if it happens no one can stop India from progressing.

While elaborating on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Senior journalist and writer Sh. Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that as Netaji gave top most priority to the nation, youth should also strive for the nation which is united, powerful and free from religious and cast based discrimination. He said that the dedication of Netaji Chandra Bose towards the nation remain the inspiration for the youth in India.

Earlier in the webinar, Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Additional Director General (Region) PIB delivered the inaugural and welcome speech. Dr Paliwal first welcomed and thanked Dr. Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji, for giving her precious time and it was an honor to have her and Ms. Renuka Malakar in the webinar of Press Information Bureau. She said that in order to honor and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Govt of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd day of January every year as "ParakramDiwas" to inspire people of the country especially the youth.

The webinar was attended by more than 200 participants which included soldiers of BSF, cadets of NCC, young volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and other officials from various part of the country. In the end, a video made by the Ministry of Information &Broadcasting on role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the freedom struggle of India was also played during the webinar. Sh. Pawan Singh Faujdar, Deputy Director PIB Jaipur, conducted the webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)