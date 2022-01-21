Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken says he discussed Iran with Russia's Lavrov

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:35 IST
  • Switzerland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he discussed Iran in his meeting on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, painting the Iran nuclear deal as an example of how Moscow and Washington can work together on security issues.

Blinken told reporters in Geneva that there is still a window to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

