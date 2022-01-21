Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:22 IST
Iran gas exports to Turkey resume after being cut on Thursday - SHANA
Iranian gas exports to Turkey have resumed after being cut on Thursday due to a technical fault, the Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Friday.

"Gas exports to Turkey, which had been suspended yesterday (Thursday, January 20) following a gas leak at a station on the Turkish side, have resumed," SHANA said.

Sector officials in Turkey said on Thursday that Iran had cut gas flows for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fuelled power plants to cut gas use by 40%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

