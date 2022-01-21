Iran gas exports to Turkey resume after being cut on Thursday - SHANA
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian gas exports to Turkey have resumed after being cut on Thursday due to a technical fault, the Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Friday.
"Gas exports to Turkey, which had been suspended yesterday (Thursday, January 20) following a gas leak at a station on the Turkish side, have resumed," SHANA said.
Sector officials in Turkey said on Thursday that Iran had cut gas flows for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fuelled power plants to cut gas use by 40%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran holds mass funeral for '80s war dead amid nuclear talks
Canada, other nations give up trying to talk to Iran about reparations for downed jet
Canada, other nations vow action against Iran over reparations for downed jet
Bring together organised and unorganised sectors: Smriti Irani to company secretaries
Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time - Al Jazeera