Left Menu

S.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land

Not everyone identifying with these groups are against the project - an association of Khoi and San who support the development are among the respondents in the case. They and the other respondents, which include the project developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Province, argue they have fulfilled all regulatory requirements and it is unreasonable to jettison the prospect of investment and jobs from a major tech company in a country in which a third of people are out of work.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:42 IST
S.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A South African court on Friday postponed a ruling on a lawsuit from descendants of South Africa's earliest inhabitants, the Khoi and San, to try to halt construction of Amazon's new Africa headquarters on what they say is sacred land. The 70,000-square metre development in Cape Town includes plans for a hotel, retail offices and homes, and with Amazon - which employs thousands of people in data hubs in the city - its main tenant. But it has faced a backlash from Khoi and San community leaders, who say they represent the majority of their people.

The Khoi and the San were the earliest inhabitants of South Africa, the latter roaming as hunter gatherers for tens of thousands of years, and the former joining them as pastoralists more than 2,000 years ago. "The judgement has been reserved and we will probably get the judgement next week," one of the lawyers said.

The proposed building site lies at the confluence of two rivers, the Black River and the Liesbeek, that is sacred to both groups, and objectors fear it will also block their view to the equally sacred Lion's Head, part of Table Mountain. Not everyone identifying with these groups are against the project - an association of Khoi and San who support the development are among the respondents in the case.

They and the other respondents, which include the project developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Province, argue they have fulfilled all regulatory requirements and it is unreasonable to jettison the prospect of investment and jobs from a major tech company in a country in which a third of people are out of work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022