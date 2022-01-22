Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen's Saada

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said that reports of it targeting a detention centre in Yemen's Saada province were untrue, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

"The coalition will inform the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross on the facts and details," the state news agency said, citing a coalition spokesman.

