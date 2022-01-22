Left Menu

Light intensity rain likely in parts of Delhi-NCR during the next 2 hrs

Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR in the next two hours, regional weather forecasting centre in New Delhi informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR in the next two hours, regional weather forecasting centre in New Delhi informed on Saturday. In a series of tweets, the weather agency said, "22/01/2022: 11:15 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Faridabad) Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Meham,....."

"Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the tweet read. With light showers, Delhiites woke up to a rainy day on Saturday morning.

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 10.0 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor". It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'. From the 24th onwards, air quality is likely to degrade gradually due to low wind speed and weak ventilation of pollutants," SAFAR said in a bulletin. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

