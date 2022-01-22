Maha: Four offences of power theft worth Rs 22.86 lakh registered in Thane district

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has registered four offences of power theft of over Rs 22 lakh in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the state-run power company, two offences each had been registered in Sahapur and Kalyan subdivisions based on complaints lodged by MSEDCL engineers who detected the thefts worth Rs 22.86 lakh. The offences had been detected in an industrial unit, poultry farm and two domestic supplies, it was stated.

In one of the cases, a remote gadget was used to steal power and in other cases, electricity meter was bypassed, the official said. Offences had been registered with the Murbad and MFC police stations, it was stated.

