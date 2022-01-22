Inquiry into reports of objectionable behaviour towards Adivasis ordered
Telangana ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Saturday asked officials to conduct an inquiry into reports of some forest beat-guards allegedly behaving objectionably with three Adivasi women in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.
Rathod asked senior officials of ST Welfare Department to investigate into the incident, an official press release said.
The government would not tolerate any such undesirable interference vis-a-vis Adivasis who go into forest areas for the purpose of their livelihood, she said.
