Left Menu

Inquiry into reports of objectionable behaviour towards Adivasis ordered

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:31 IST
Inquiry into reports of objectionable behaviour towards Adivasis ordered
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Saturday asked officials to conduct an inquiry into reports of some forest beat-guards allegedly behaving objectionably with three Adivasi women in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Rathod asked senior officials of ST Welfare Department to investigate into the incident, an official press release said.

The government would not tolerate any such undesirable interference vis-a-vis Adivasis who go into forest areas for the purpose of their livelihood, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022