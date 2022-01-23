Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebrated in MP; event held at Tripuri Smarak, jail barracks associated with icon opened for public

Union Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historical Tripuri Smarak in the Tilwara area here to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of icon Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Tripuri Smarak has a historical significance in the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose given the fact he was elected as Congress president here (at Tripuri Congress session in 1939), after which he resigned from the Congress and formed the Forward Bloc, which held its first meeting in Jabalpur, Patel told reporters in an informal talk.

After Bose was jailed by the British in Seoni district, a condition was laid by the authorities that he could avail health care only abroad and not in jail, and the people of Seoni and Mahakaushal region (comprising Jabalpur and nearby districts) collected money and made arrangements to send Netaji abroad for medical treatment, the minister said.

"The Union Government has declared January 23rd as Parakram Diwas every year for which a gazette notification was issued on January 19 last year,'' he informed.

Meanwhile, the state jail department on Sunday opened for the public a barracks in the Central Jail here in which the legendary freedom fighter was held from December 22, 1931, to July 16, 1932, and then again between February 18, 1933, and February 22, 1933.

Akhilesh Tomar, Superintendent of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail Jabalpur said various articles used by the INA founder has been kept for display in the barracks.

It will be open for the public on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 am to 2 pm, and a short documentary on the life of Netaji will also being screened for visitors, Tomar said.

