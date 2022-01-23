Left Menu

Four boys missing from Kangra since Saturday amid snowfall found safe, two suffer minor injuries

Four boys who went missing on Saturday night near the Slate Goadan area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh are rescued on Sunday, informed local police.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:06 IST
Four boys missing from Kangra since Saturday amid snowfall found safe, two suffer minor injuries
Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Four boys who went missing on Saturday night near the Slate Goadan area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh are rescued on Sunday, informed local police. "Two of them have suffered minor injuries, however, all are safe. Rescue team is taking them to a hospital in Dharamshala," said Khushal Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Kangra.

According to Sharma, four of them who went missing from Kangra belong to the 16-18 years of age group. The rescue team faced challenges in the search operation as there was continuous snowfall in the region. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

