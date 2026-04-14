Clash of the Campaigns: BJP vs. TMC in East Kolkata Turmoil

In East Kolkata's Dhapa area, tensions flared between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. The skirmish broke out during BJP Entally candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's campaign in ward 58 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The altercation over loudspeakers quickly turned physical, resulting in scuffles that required intervention by central forces and local police. Tibrewal was safely escorted from the area along with her party workers. She accused TMC of using intimidation tactics to disrupt the elections, citing injuries to BJP workers and women police personnel.

Meanwhile, TMC candidate Sandipan Saha rejected Tibrewal's claims, instead accusing BJP of instigating tension. A similar clash between party workers in Baranagar led to further unrest, yet no arrests have been made. As polling for West Bengal's 294-member assembly looms, both parties continue trading accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)