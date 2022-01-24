NATO countries putting forces on standby, reinforcing eastern Europe, alliance says
NATO allies are putting forces on standby and reinforcing NATO deployments in eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, in reaction to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders.
"I welcome allies contributing additional forces to NATO," Stoltenberg said in a statement. "NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the alliance."
Ukraine is not in NATO, but some of its neighbors including Poland are.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US hones warnings, offers to Russia over Ukraine
U.S. vows 'severe response' to any further Russian aggression in Ukraine -spokesman
Europe to consider measures over Kazakh crackdown - French minister
No concessions, no breakthroughs: Russia, U.S. cast pall on Ukraine talks
Europeans should be at talks over Ukraine - French minister