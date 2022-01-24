Culture Ministry holds Rangoli Utsav Umang to mark National Girl Child Day

The nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. Series of events are being organized to mark the occasion across the nation. As part of the celebrations, Ministry of Culture organized the 'Umang Rangoli Utsav' on 24th January 2022.

The day is celebrated as National Girl Child Day every year, so to commemorate the day, this year, a nationwide event celebrating the Girl Child was organized where the participantsdrewrangoli decorations on the roads and squares named after the female freedom fighters or the female role models of the country. The rangoli decorations were made at more than 70 locations in 19 states. The event celebrated 'Girl Child Day' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' together to appreciate the contributions of women to the journey of a progressive India@75.

The Girl Child Day holds immense significance as it makes the people aware about the importance of a girl child and her rights in the country. The event also raised awareness about the initiatives such as 'BetiBachao, BetiPadhao', 'BetiZindabaad' etc. The event remindedeverybody to close the gender gap and give every girl child the equal opportunity to grow, have dreams and fulfill them.

The families of freedom fighters who fought valiantly to make India Independent also became a part of the event. One such place wasRajgarh, Madhya Pradesh wherein the event was graced by the presence of family of Kunwar Chain Singh. Kunwar Chain singh was Prince of Narsinghgarh who fought the British in 1824 and was one of the first freedom fighters of India.At Jaunpur, 'Umang Rangoli Utsav'was brightened with the presence of 119-year-old Maharani Devi Ji, wife of Shri Rameshwar Prasad Singh, freedom fighter from Jaunpur.

The event was also attended by the participants of #unityincreativity challenge, artists' organizations and students of various universities and schools. People from local communities participated in the eventand promoted the spiritof 'Jan Bhagidari' and was successful in spreading the message of 'Girl Power'.

