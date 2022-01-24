Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:21 IST
Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Nagpur district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A farmer who was struggling to repay loans allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

According to the police, the body of the farmer, Hemanta Pandhari Tajne, was found floating in a farm well at Khangaon village on Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old jumped into the well situated in an agricultural field of his father. The body was fished out and sent for postmortem, the official said.

The agriculturist and his father were unable to repay a loan of Rs 1 lakh availed from a nationalized bank due to poor farm yields, he said.

Tajne had also borrowed money from some persons and was unable to repay them, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

