Left Menu

STL wins INR ~170 crore deal for building a Unified Network Management System for PGCIL

Through this solution, PGCIL will get a consolidated, centralised view of regional networks and will be able to optimise OM, reduce system outages at the national level and generate performance analytics for the Central Electricity Authority CEA.Commenting on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO, Global Business Services, STL said We are delighted to form an association with PGCIL for creating a customised UNMS for managing their massive-scale utility networks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:56 IST
STL wins INR ~170 crore deal for building a Unified Network Management System for PGCIL
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STL(NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced a partnership with India's largest power distribution company, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). Through this collaboration, STL will fulfil PGCIL's requirement for high performance, integrated network management systems across their regional communications networks. With this multi-year deal worth INR ~170 Cr, STL further strengthens its relationship with PGCIL. As a part of its earlier engagements, STL has been supplying optical fibre cables and developed an IP-MPLS network for PGCIL.

PGCIL owns and operates 90% of India's interstate and inter-regional electric power transmission network spanning 1,72,192 circuit kilometres & 72,126 km of telecom network. This gigantic transmission & telecom network has to be consistently maintained at an availability of 99% & 99.5% uptime, respectively. As networking becomes agile, these mammoth networks will require a modern approach to management and orchestration to solve challenges in the areas of silos, interoperability and security.

Leveraging its software-defined networking solution, STL will deliver a customised Unified Network Management System (UNMS) offering advanced automation, programmable configuration and actionable insights. Through this solution, PGCIL will get a consolidated, centralised view of regional networks and will be able to optimise O&M, reduce system outages at the national level and generate performance analytics for the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Commenting on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO, Global Business Services, STL said: ''We are delighted to form an association with PGCIL for creating a customised UNMS for managing their massive-scale utility networks. Through our solution, we will provide a consolidated infrastructure with centralised controls for their inter-regional networks. The network management system, with integrated analytics, will bring in efficiency and effectiveness setting superior standards in networks operations management.'' About STL STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733329/PGCIL.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022