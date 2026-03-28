Kerala Software Procurement Scandal: Allegations and Denials

In a recent press conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted accusations made by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who alleged a major Rs 700 crore scam in the procurement of software for cooperative societies.

Vijayan emphasized the transparency of the process, which he noted had the Kerala High Court's approval. He countered claims of a secret BJP-CPI(M) deal, suggesting such allegations were mere political tactics.

Discussing the specifics of the procurement process, Vijayan explained that an initial contract with Tata Consultancy Services fell through, necessitating a new tender and eventual contract approval. This did not, he stressed, involve any wrongdoing or financial loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)