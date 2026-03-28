Debate Drama Unfolds in Nemom: Sivankutty vs. Chandrasekhar
Kerala Minister V Sivankutty, contesting from Nemom, challenges BJP's state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar to a debate on development. Sivankutty accuses Chandrasekhar of backing down due to Prime Minister Modi's campaign commitments. The constituency witnesses a heated election contest between CPI(M), BJP, and a Congress candidate.
- Country:
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In the run-up to the Kerala Assembly elections, a political face-off has emerged in the Nemom constituency between two significant contenders. Minister V Sivankutty of the CPI(M) has thrown down the gauntlet to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inviting him to an open debate focusing on local development issues.
Sivankutty's proposal for a debate on March 29 met with no response from Chandrasekhar, due in part to a campaign visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sivankutty, however, remains undeterred, offering Chandrasekhar the freedom to set a new date and location, emphasizing that the debate should occur in the evening to accommodate campaign activities.
Amidst these political maneuvers, Sivankutty has voiced serious allegations against his rival, accusing Chandrasekhar of neglecting development in Nemom and at the state level. Meanwhile, the political atmosphere continues to heat up as both leaders prepare for an intense electoral battle, with the CPI(M) and BJP being major forces, alongside a challenge from the Congress party.
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