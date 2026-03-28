Emergency Landing Highlights Aviation Safety
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight experienced an engine failure, prompting an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Boeing 737, carrying 160 passengers, safely landed 20 minutes after declaring the emergency. Officials are still investigating the cause of the engine malfunction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine failure on Saturday.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737 with 160 passengers on board, declared a full emergency at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:39 am.
The flight landed safely at 10:59 am. Investigations into the engine malfunction are ongoing.