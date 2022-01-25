Germany should reject EU green investment rules unless nuclear part changed, Habeck says
Berlin should vote against a European Union draft plan to label nuclear power plants as a sustainable energy source unless the proposal is changed, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Brussels on Tuesday.
"My personal political opinion is that, if nuclear energy remains in the proposal as it is right now, Germany should vote to reject it," Habeck told reporters after meeting EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU taxonomy aims to set a gold standard for green investments, helping climate-friendly projects to pull in private capital and stamping out "greenwashing", where investors and companies overstate their eco-credentials.
