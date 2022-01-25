Left Menu

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to be conferred with Padma Bhushan on Republic Day

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be conferred with India's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:44 IST
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

