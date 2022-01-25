Left Menu

CM Thackeray congratulates Padma awardees from Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:15 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday congratulated the Padma awardees from the state, saying it was a matter of pride, an official release said here.

Indian classical vocalist Prabha Atre was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, while Tata group head Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India are Padma Bhushan awardees.

Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar, veteran `Laoni' singer Sulochana Chavan, Vijay Kumar Dongre, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, agriculture researcher Anilkumar Rajvanshi and neurologist Bhimsen Singha are the Padma Shri awardees from the state. PTI MR KRK KRK

