Left Menu

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa unfurls national flag at his official residence on 73rd Republic Day

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader BS Yediyurappa unfurled the national flag at Cauvery, (his official residence) Bengaluru, on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:32 IST
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa unfurls national flag at his official residence on 73rd Republic Day
BS Yediyurappa hoisting the national flag (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader BS Yediyurappa unfurled the national flag at Cauvery, (his official residence) Bengaluru, on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. Meanwhile, Karnataka Tableau, on the theme 'The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts' will be showcased at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi today.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, and nine of various ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022