R-Day parade: 'Vande Bharatam Nritya' demonstration showcases 'Shastriya, Lok and Adivasi' 'dancing traditions

'Vande Bharatam Nritya' demonstration jointly organised by Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Culture as part of 75 years of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, showcased 'Shastriya, Lok and Adivasi' 'dancing traditions during the 73rd Republic Day Parade on Wednesday. The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture had announced the launch of 'Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav, an All-India dance competition as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence of India.

The prime objective of this competition was to select the top dancing talent from across the country and provide them with the opportunity to perform during the Republic Day Parade 2022. It is for the first time that dance groups to perform in a Republic Day parade were chosen based on all India level competitions. The Vande Bharatam competition began at the district level on November 17, 2021, and saw the participation of more than 3,870 contestants in 323 groups. The zonal finals happened at Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi from 9th to 12th of December 2021 were 104 groups displayed their dance prowess before an august jury and applauded fans.

Of these 104 groups, 73 groups comprising 949 dancers from all 4 zones made it to the Grand Finale, which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on 19th of December 2021. In the finale, 36 teams (485 dancers) from 15 states got nod of the esteemed Jury, to perform at the cultural program at the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath on 26 January 2022. The musical representation of India. showcases its unity and diversity in the most colourful spirit and energy where traditional meets modern, folk meets contemporary, popular meets unexplored in melting pot of styles and rhythms.

The artists perform four segments to include Classical, Folk/Tribal, Contemporary and the 'Grand Finale. The huge props, masks, puppets and fabric add to the splendour of the symphony. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments are a part of the Republic Day parade. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

