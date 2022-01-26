Left Menu

Kolkata: After Centre's rejection, tableau on Netaji showcased on Red Road during Republic Day parade

After the Centre's rejection, a tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was displayed at the 73rd Republic Day parade on Kolkata's Red Road on Wednesday.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose tableau in Kolkata Republic Day parade. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
After the Centre's rejection, a tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was displayed at the 73rd Republic Day parade on Kolkata's Red Road on Wednesday. West Bengal brought in the Republic Day celebration at Kolkata's Red Road where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with senior officers of the Eastern Command and senior representatives of the state administration and Kolkata police attended the parade.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. The Republic Day Parade includes the march past and saluting the dais. This year Brigadier DS Saini of the Rajput Regiment lead commanded that parade in Kolkata. He is the Deputy General officer Of Commanding in the Bengal sub-area and station commander Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Central government has rejected West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. However, the Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Central government to permit the West Bengal tableau of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (ANI)

