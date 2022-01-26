Left Menu

Tricolour unfurled across Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day

The tricolour was unfurled in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Republic Day.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:11 IST
Tricolour unfurled across Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day
Tricolor unfurls in many parts of J-K on Republic Day. Image Credit: ANI
The tricolour was unfurled in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Republic Day. Indian Army jawans deployed at Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla and Poonch unfurled the national flag.

Festivity gripped the Lal Chowk in Srinagar after hoisting of the national flag. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

