Three leopard cubs reunited with mother

Three leopard cubs found in sugarcane fields on the outskirts of Pune city have been reunited with their mother, a forest official said on Wednesday.

A farmer at Nere village had alerted the forest department three days ago after finding the cubs, between 15-day and a month-old, in his fields. Surmising that their mother must have been searching for them nearby, the cubs were released at the same spot on Tuesday night, the official said.

Camera traps later showed an adult female leopard approaching the spot and retrieving the little ones by the scruff of their necks, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)