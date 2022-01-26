Left Menu

Three leopard cubs reunited with mother

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:02 IST
Three leopard cubs reunited with mother
  • Country:
  • India

Three leopard cubs found in sugarcane fields on the outskirts of Pune city have been reunited with their mother, a forest official said on Wednesday.

A farmer at Nere village had alerted the forest department three days ago after finding the cubs, between 15-day and a month-old, in his fields. Surmising that their mother must have been searching for them nearby, the cubs were released at the same spot on Tuesday night, the official said.

Camera traps later showed an adult female leopard approaching the spot and retrieving the little ones by the scruff of their necks, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022