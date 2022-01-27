Rouble recovers from near 15-mth low, traders focus on Ukraine tensions

The rouble pared early losses to strengthen on Thursday, edging away from the near 15-month low hit against the dollar in the previous session, as escalating tensions over Ukraine continued to send jitters through volatile Russian markets.

The rouble plunged to its lowest since early November 2020 on Wednesday before paring some losses, as the United States said it had set out a diplomatic path to address sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe. By 0736 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 79.06. It had dived to 80.4125 in the previous session. Against the euro, the rouble had gained 0.8% to trade at 88.65.

The dollar was higher globally, resurgent after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday surprised investors by leaving the door open to larger and faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. "We note that the rouble now looks markedly oversold, which despite the negative background, may affect a sharp recovery in the rouble's position," said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.

Volatility has plagued Russian markets in recent weeks amid Western fears Russia is poised to invade neighboring Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied. The West has threatened sanctions with profound economic effects if Russia does make an incursion. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was discussing banning Russia from the SWIFT global payment system with the United States, one of the harshest measures being considered.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $89.55 a barrel, not far from a more than seven-year high. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% at 1,329.5. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% lower at 3,336.3. For the Russian equities, guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)