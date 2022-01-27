Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

27-01-2022
Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra has been elected as the acting chairman of the International Zinc Association (IZA).

Misra is the first Indian and Asian to hold this position, according to a statement. ''It is a privilege for me to take on the role of IZA Chair and continue the tradition of excellence of those who came before me,'' Misra said.

''The IZA has an exceptional team of professionals and I look forward to working together to grow global demand for zinc and promoting its essentiality to human health, crop nutrition, sustainable development, and modern life,'' he added.

The International Zinc Association is a non-profit organization that represents the global zinc industry.

Its mission is to advance zinc products and markets via research, development, technology transfer, and communication of the unique attributes that make zinc a sustainable and essential component of life.

IZA members produce 60 percent of global zinc and 80 percent in the Western hemisphere. IZA has offices across China, Europe, Latin America, North America, India, and Southern Africa, with its headquarters in Durham, North Carolina (US).

Rahul Sharma, Director-India, IZA, said, ''We at IZA-India are extremely happy with Misra being appointed as the Chairman. Being the Industry leader, Misra has a deep understanding of the industry and will accelerate IZA's efforts towards increasing consumption of Zinc globally and making India a self-reliant market for Commodities, specifically Zinc.'' ''He, along with other members will strive towards addressing the concerns of the Industry and underline the significance of zinc in crop nutrition, infrastructure, and human health,'' Sharma added.

