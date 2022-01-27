Left Menu

MP pollution control board's fees for various permissions slashed up to 50 per cent

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-01-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:30 IST
MP pollution control board's fees for various permissions slashed up to 50 per cent
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In relief to the industries and institutions, the Madhya Pradesh government has substantially reduced the fees for obtaining various consents from the MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), a senior official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken to promote Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), said the state environment department's principal secretary and MPPCB chairman Aniruddh Mukherjee. ''Based on feedback, the environment department has reduced the consent, authorization, and registration fees liable to be paid for obtaining clearances from the pollution control board to the tune of 40 to 50 percent, and also simplified the procedure,'' he told PTI.

To promote EoDB, the department has taken many initiatives after holding meetings with industrial associations and representatives of industries at Bhopal in October 2021 and at Indore in December, he said.

A committee was also set up by the MPPCB to demonstrate its application software and remove the glitches, in any, Mukherjee added.

The committee met thrice with IT experts, industrial associations, and industry representatives in October-November at Bhopal and at Mandideep in Raisen district and implemented the suggestions recently, he said.

After examining the fees charged by neighboring states such as Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, the department made the fee structure comparable and more rational, he said.

The board of directors of the MPPCB has also decided to grant deemed consent through a computerized system if new applications for Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate are pending for more than 30 days, Mukherjee said.

This would enable quicker setting up of new industrial units and boost employment opportunities besides reducing costs for industries, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022