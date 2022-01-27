Two held with elephant tusks
Two persons who were found to be in possession of elephant tusks here were arrested by the Forest department on Thursday.
The duo was nabbed based on a tip-off and two tusks were recovered from them when the authorities found them travelling in an autorickshaw, Forest officials said.
